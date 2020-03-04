Back on home soil, Haridasan recounts tale of torture

S. Haridasan at Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, on his return from Malaysia on Wednesday.

Alappuzha

04 March 2020 18:33 IST

47-year-old hairdresser was abused by his Malaysian employer who accused him of theft

After days of torture and suffering in an alien country, S. Haridasan finally reunited with his family at Pallippad, near Haripad, on Wednesday morning.

Being in confinement and not knowing if he would ever secure release, the father of two says he is happy to be back home.

Haridasan, 47, a hairdresser, went to Malaysia four years ago seeking better fortunes. However, his world turned upside down on January 28, 2020 when the employer discovered some money in his bag.

Burns, bruises, and cuts — his body reveals a painful story of what happened at the hands of his employer.

The ordeal

Haridasan says he used to receive commission fee. “I put the amount received in the last eight months in a bag. After alleging the money was stolen by me, the owner began to hit me using a piece of wood. Once the log broke into pieces, he slapped me. They took away my mobile phone, passport, and bag,” he told The Hindu.

“It didn’t stop there,” Haridasan remembers as he was later taken to a secluded place and subjected to extreme physical and mental abuse for several days. “My employer threatened to kill me. He hit and prodded me continuously with a heated iron rod. I suffered burns all over my body. I begged him to spare me but to no avail. A couple of days later the odour of my putrescent flesh started to fill the room. I was given ointment and medicines four days after the initial trashing. For 18 days, I remained there without even being able to wear a dress,” he says.

After reaching home, he sought medical assistance at Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha. Doctors have advised him complete rest for two weeks.

Wife’s effort

Haridasan’s fate became known to the world after his wife, Rajasree, filed complaints with the Department of Non-Residents Keralites Affairs (NoRKA), and the police, among others.

The authorities acted swiftly and contacted the Indian Embassy in Malaysia to help secure his early release. The family thanked the Malayali associations in Malaysia and authorities for intervening and bringing him back.

Rajasree has demanded stringent action against the agents who took her husband to Malaysia.