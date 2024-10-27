GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bachelors in prosthetics and orthotics at NIPMR for the first time in Kerala

Published - October 27, 2024 08:29 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Physical and Rehabilitation (NIPMR), an organisation under the Kerala Social Justice department, will soon launch a professional degree programme in prosthetics and orthotics (P&O), the first in Kerala, from the current academic year.

The institute has secured affiliation from the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) to offer the degree programme having a duration four and half years. The Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) has given permission to the NIPMR for the course, according to the NIPMR sources.

Those with a degree in course will have immense opportunity for employment in the field of disability, especially in institutions like medical colleges, district hospitals and artificial limp production centres in India and abroad. As per the data available with the RCI only 600 P&O experts are registered with the RCI and number of professionals in Kerala in this field is less than sixty, the press release said.

The eligibility for admission for this course is for those who completed Class XII in the science stream (physics, chemistry and biology) and are registered with the Lal Bahadur Shastri Centre. The course will enable the students in production, need assessment, trial and fit of assistive products for people with disabilities and senior citizens, it said.

