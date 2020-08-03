Baby’s body found in lake

KOTTAYAM

03 August 2020 23:39 IST

The Vaikom police on Monday recovered a partially decomposed body of a baby girl from Vembanad Lake. The body of the nearly one-month-old girl was found on the lake side near Kattappally in Chembu. A case of unnatural death has been registered and a probe focusing on the hospitals along the border regions of Kottayam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam is on, the police said.

The body will be subjected to a post-mortem examination after a COVID-19 test.

Advertising

Advertising