Baby releases translation of Amartya Sen’s book

January 10, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

CPI(M) leader M.A. Baby released Thaarkikaraya Indiakkar, a translation of Nobel prize-winning economist Amartya Sen’s The Argumentative Indian, at the Kerala Assembly International Book Fair here on Tuesday.

The translation of the English book published by Penguin Books has been brought out by the State Institute of Languages. The book was received by Kerala Sahithya Akademi secretary C.P. Aboobacker. State Institute of Languages director Sathyan M. presided. The book is a collection of essays by Mr. Sen that look into the history of the tradition of debate in the country, its contemporary relevance, its neglect in cultural discussions and so on. The book will be available at the institute stall at the book fair till Sunday.