Baby of Anupama to be brought back in five days

KOCHI

17 November 2021 22:50 IST

Child Welfare Committee issues order to KSCCW

The baby boy of Anupama S. Chandran, who was allegedly given in adoption without her consent, will be brought back to Kerala in five days.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Thiruvananthapuram, issued an order to the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) in this regard on Wednesday. The KSCCW was asked to bring the baby back as it was given in foster care from the agency. Once the infant is brought back, the CWC will carry out the genetic identification of the baby to decide on its biological parents.

A Special Juvenile Police Unit will provide escort for the baby while its brought back to Kerala from a couple in Andhra Pradesh, with whom it was given in foster care. The Deputy Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch), who heads the unit will be in charge of the safety of the baby during its travel from Andhra Pradesh to Thiruvananthapuram, sources said.

Incidentally, Ms. Chandran is on a stand-in protest in front of the office of the KSCCW demanding the sacking of J.S. Shiju Khan, the general secretary of the council, and N. Sunanda, the chairperson of the CWC, whom she alleged were behind the adoption.

The adoption case had grown into a socio-political issue in the State with the mother alleging that her parents gave away the baby after falsely obtaining her consent. The State Government and top CPI(M) leaders had intervened in the issue after Ms. Anupama and her partner Ajith staged a protest in front of the Secretariat demanding the return of their child.

Ms. Anupama had also filed a police complaint against her father, S. Jayachandran, a CPI(M) leader, her mother, sister, and brother-in-law for allegedly abducting the baby.

The City Commissioner of Police has been asked to ensure the safety of the baby. Once the baby is back in the State, it will be put under the charge of a fit person as defined in the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, till a finality is arrived in the case. The CWC will issue orders for putting the baby in the care and protection of the fit person to be identified by the Police Commissioner, sources said.

The fit person will be in charge of the baby till its biological parents are identified through a DNA test. The final orders in the adoption case will be issued by the CWC after completing all the legal formalities, the sources said.

Incidentally, the Family Court, Thiruvananthapuram, will consider the case on Saturday.