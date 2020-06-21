Baby in critical condition

A 55-day-old baby who sustained severe head injuries after being attacked by her father continues to remain in critical condition.
The baby was admitted to the Kolencherry Medical College Hospital on Saturday with injuries, including bleeding in the brain. A clear picture on the baby’s health will emerge only after 48 hours. However, the frequency of seizures had come down on Sunday, hospital sources said.
The child’s father, Shaiju Thomas, 40, of Kannur is in judicial custody, after being arrested by the Angamaly police and charged with attempted murder. The police said he used to assault the child when she cried, following which she fell unconscious.
The Kerala State Council for Child Welfare has expressed willingness to bear the hospital expenses of the baby.
