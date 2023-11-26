Robin bus owner Baby Gireesh arrested, released on bail

November 26, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

A police team on Sunday arrested the operator of Robin bus, Baby Gireesh, from his residence near Erattupetta in connection with an alleged cheque bounce case.

Officials with the Pala police station said the arrest was based on a long-pending warrant against Mr. Gireesh, which was issued by Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Kochi. He was soon produced before the magistrate and granted bail. The case against Mr. Gireesh was registered in 2012.

The family members of Mr. Gireesh accused the authorities of exacting revenge on the bus operator in connection with the Robin Bus row. Mr. Gireesh recently hit the headlines over the operation of his Robin bus to Coimbatore from Pathanamthitta using an All India Tourist bus permit. The bus is currently under the custody of the Motor Vehicles department for alleged violation of permit rules and non-payment of fines.

