Baby elephant falls into well at Malayattoor in Kerala, later rescued

February 16, 2024 01:12 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - Kochi

A nearly four-year-old elephant calf that accidentally fell into an open well at the Illianthodu collective farming area in the Kalady forest range of Malayattoor Forest Division in Ernakulam district of Kerala was later rescued on February 16 (Friday). The calf fell into the well in the morning hours.

Rescue operations began a few hours after forest officials mobilised their workforce and machines. Earth was dug using an excavator to create a pathway for the animal to walk out of the well.

The calf was safe inside the well as there was not much water left inside. The animal walked through the pathway to safety, said a senior forest official who led the rescue operations.

The rubber plantation is located close to the forest area. It is also an elephant range area occupied by the herd, the official said.

Herd waiting

A 15-member herd was waiting for the calf nearly 2 km from the well. The rescued calf was seen moving towards the place where the herd was located. Forest officials were tracking the movement of the calf to ensure that it reunites with the herd, the official said.

Forest officials from the Kodanad and Malayattoor forest ranges, Fire and Rescue Services personnel and veterinarians were part of the rescue mission.