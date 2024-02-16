GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Baby elephant falls into well at Malayattoor in Kerala, later rescued

Earth was dug using an excavator to create a pathway for the elephant calf to walk out of the well | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

Earth dug using excavator to create pathway for animal to walk out of open well

February 16, 2024 01:12 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau
(image for representational purposes)

(image for representational purposes) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A nearly four-year-old elephant calf that accidentally fell into an open well at the Illianthodu collective farming area in the Kalady forest range of Malayattoor Forest Division in Ernakulam district of Kerala was later rescued on February 16 (Friday). The calf fell into the well in the morning hours.

Rescue operations began a few hours after forest officials mobilised their workforce and machines. Earth was dug using an excavator to create a pathway for the animal to walk out of the well.

The calf was safe inside the well as there was not much water left inside. The animal walked through the pathway to safety, said a senior forest official who led the rescue operations.

The rubber plantation is located close to the forest area. It is also an elephant range area occupied by the herd, the official said.

Herd waiting

A 15-member herd was waiting for the calf nearly 2 km from the well. The rescued calf was seen moving towards the place where the herd was located. Forest officials were tracking the movement of the calf to ensure that it reunites with the herd, the official said.

Forest officials from the Kodanad and Malayattoor forest ranges, Fire and Rescue Services personnel and veterinarians were part of the rescue mission.

Related Topics

Kerala / animal

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.