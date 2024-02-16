Baby elephant falls into well at Malayattoor in Kerala, rescue efforts on

February 16, 2024 01:12 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - Kochi

A two-year-old baby elephant fell into a 20-feet deep well on a private rubber plantation near Malayattoor in Ernakulam district of Kerala early on February 16 (Friday) morning, Forest officials said.

The baby elephant, part of a herd, is suspected to have fallen into the well around 1 a.m., a senior forest official said.

"The herd was staying close initially but we managed to move it to a safe distance in order to rescue the baby elephant from the well," the official said.

Forest officials have started rescue operations.

