Baby drowns in bucket

Thrissur

01 June 2020 00:34 IST

A 11-month-old baby drowned in a bucket of water at Challissery near Kunnamkulam on Sunday.

Mohammed Saddique, the child’s father, who had returned from Indore recently, is in home quarantine. The body fluid samples of the baby have been sent for COVID-19 test.

The body was shifted to the Medical College Hospital mortuary. Post-mortem will be conducted after receiving the test results.

