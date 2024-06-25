GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Baby dies after television stand falls on him at Muvattupuzha

Published - June 25, 2024 09:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A one-and-a-half-year-old baby boy was killed after a television stand along with the television fell on him at his house in Ward 2 of the Paipra panchayat in Muvattupuzha taluk on Monday around 9 p.m. The deceased was identified as Abdul Samad.

The baby was playing in his house when he reportedly tried to stand up by gripping the television stand. “It was an old television stand with wheels. When the baby gripped it, it slid and fell on him with the television burying him beneath. His parents, grandparents and three siblings were present at the house at that time. It is not clear whether anyone was present in the room when the incident happened,” said Sakeer Hussain P.H., ward councillor.

He was initially rushed to a hospital in the neighbourhood for administering first aid, from where he was referred to another hospital. A hospital in Kolancherry did not have a doctor at that time while another private hospital in Aluva had no free bed. Eventually, he was taken to Aster Medcity where he succumbed to injuries late on Monday night, said Mr. Hussain. After post-mortem, the baby’s body was taken to his house on Tuesday afternoon, and buried at the Paipra Central Juma Masjid in the evening.

The police have registered a case for unnatural death.

