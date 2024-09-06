ADVERTISEMENT

Baby boy received in Ammathottil

Published - September 06, 2024 11:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A baby was received in the Ammathottil electronic cradle of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare, Thycaud, on Wednesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The baby boy, around six days old, was named Shravan to signify the spirit of harmony and prosperity of the Onam season.

On Wednesday night, council nurses, ayahs, and security personnel on duty reached the adoption centre on hearing the beep that marks the arrival of a child in the Ammathottil. The child was then taken to Women and Children Hospital, Thycaud, for a medical check-up. Pronounced healthy, he is under care at the adoption centre.

He is the 13th child to be received in the Ammathottil here in 2024. Any claimants to the child should contact the council as his adoption procedures need to be initiated, council general secretary G.L. Arun Gopi said in a statement on Friday.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US