Baby boy received in Ammathottil

Published - September 06, 2024 11:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A baby was received in the Ammathottil electronic cradle of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare, Thycaud, on Wednesday night.

The baby boy, around six days old, was named Shravan to signify the spirit of harmony and prosperity of the Onam season.

On Wednesday night, council nurses, ayahs, and security personnel on duty reached the adoption centre on hearing the beep that marks the arrival of a child in the Ammathottil. The child was then taken to Women and Children Hospital, Thycaud, for a medical check-up. Pronounced healthy, he is under care at the adoption centre.

He is the 13th child to be received in the Ammathottil here in 2024. Any claimants to the child should contact the council as his adoption procedures need to be initiated, council general secretary G.L. Arun Gopi said in a statement on Friday.  

