Baby boy received at Ammathottil

September 26, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A newborn was received at the Ammathottil electronic cradle of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare at Thycaud here on Monday night.

The alert about the arrival of the three-day-old infant was received on the mobile phone of council secretary G.L. Arun Gopi and a monitor at the adoption centre in which the child’s photograph and weight could be viewed around 9 p.m.

Mr. Gopi and a nurse Deepa B.S. took the child to SAT Hospital for medical examination. The baby boy will remain at the hospital for further treatment on the doctors’ orders.

The boy has been named India in solidarity with the nation that is a symbol of unity, secularism, and plurality as envisaged by its nation builders, said Mr. Arun Gopi.

Adopted

A child who was received at the Ammathottil in May was adopted and left the council with the adoptive parents two days ago.

India is the 585th child to be received at the Ammathottil since it became operational in 2002, and the fourth to be received at the Ammathottil here since the new executive committee took over in March.

As many as 145 children are being cared for at the council’s adoption centres in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Malappuram, and Kasaragod and care centres in Ernakulam, Palakkad, and Kozhikode.

