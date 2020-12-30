Baby Balakrishnan takes charge as Kasaragod District Panchayat chief

Shanavas Padur sworn in as vice president

Baby Balakrishnan was elected as the Kasaragod District Panchayat President.

Ms. Balakrishnan defeated her opponent Jameela Siddique by one vote. While she got eight votes, against the seven votes received by Ms. Suddique. Out of a total of 17 district panchayat members, two members did not register vote. Baby Balakrishnan was elected to the district panchayat from Madikkai division. District Collector D. Sajith Babu led the voting process at the District Panchayat Hall. District Panchayat Secretary P. Nandakumar supervised the voting process. Baby Balakrishnan was nominated by C.J. Sajith and supported by S.N. Saritha. Jameela Siddique was nominated by Geeta Krishnan. She was supported by Abdul Rahman.

Baby Balakrishnan was then sworn in as President by the Collector. Former MP, Karunakaran, former District Panchayat President M.V. Balakrishnan, former MLAs K.P. Satish Chandran, and C.H. Kunhambu, and others were present on the occasion.

Shanavas Padur was elected as the Vice President of Kasargod District Panchayat. Jomon Joseph was the opposition candidate. Out of the 17 members in the district panchayat, eight voted for Shanavas Padur and seven for Jomon Joseph. Two votes were invalid.

President Baby Balakrishnan administered the oath of office to the Vice President and Collector presided over the election process.