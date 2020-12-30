Baby Balakrishnan takes charge as Kasaragod District Panchayat chief

Baby Balakrishnan was elected as the Kasaragod District Panchayat President.
Ms. Balakrishnan defeated her opponent Jameela Siddique by one vote. While she got eight votes, against the seven votes received by Ms. Suddique. Out of a total of 17 district panchayat members, two members did not register vote. Baby Balakrishnan was elected to the district panchayat from Madikkai division. District Collector D. Sajith Babu led the voting process at the District Panchayat Hall. District Panchayat Secretary P. Nandakumar supervised the voting process. Baby Balakrishnan was nominated by C.J. Sajith and supported by S.N. Saritha. Jameela Siddique was nominated by Geeta Krishnan. She was supported by Abdul Rahman.
Baby Balakrishnan was then sworn in as President by the Collector. Former MP, Karunakaran, former District Panchayat President M.V. Balakrishnan, former MLAs K.P. Satish Chandran, and C.H. Kunhambu, and others were present on the occasion.
Shanavas Padur was elected as the Vice President of Kasargod District Panchayat. Jomon Joseph was the opposition candidate. Out of the 17 members in the district panchayat, eight voted for Shanavas Padur and seven for Jomon Joseph. Two votes were invalid.
President Baby Balakrishnan administered the oath of office to the Vice President and Collector presided over the election process.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath