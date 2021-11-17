Babu slams Kerala Govt. over fuel price issue

Kochi

20:58 IST

K. Babu, MLA and deputy leader of the Congress in the Assembly, has accused the State government of constantly shifting goalposts in the fuel price issue.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Babu reminded how the former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac had kept asking for the Centre to reduce prices before the State Government followed suit. For five years, the State Government managed without reducing prices by blaming the Centre.

“The present Finance Minister, K.N. Rajagopal, had wanted the Rajasthan Government led by the Congress to first reduce the price. Rajasthan Government has now reduced ₹4 for petrol and ₹5 for diesel. Where will the State government shift the goalpost to now,” Mr. Babu asked.

“It is unethical on the part of the Kerala Government not to reduce the price despite the Union Territories and 20-odd State Governments doing so. CPI(M) should stage the protest in front of AKG Centre and the BJP before Marar Bhavan. A meeting held at AKG Centre had decided not to reduce the fuel price in the State,” he said.

“The State exchequer has benefited by around ₹300 crore so far during this fiscal from the fuel price hike by the Centre. By March 31, the additional revenue of the State Government will hit ₹4,000 crore. At least a portion of it should be given to auto, taxi workers and the fishing community.”

“The State Government can still reduce the price without losing face. If not, they will be forced to make a shameful climb down later,” Mr. Babu said.