NCC cadets clean up Kollam beach

National Cadet Corps 3 Kerala Girls Battalion cleaned the Kollam beach and its surroundings as part of the nationwide ‘Puneet Sagar Abhiyan’.

M. Naushad, MLA, Mayor Prasanna Ernst and District Collector Afsana Parveen attended the event held here on Tuesday. Public participation would be ensured in clean-up drives jointly conducted by the Central and State governments, said the MLA. The programme was led by Deputy Group Commander Col. Neeraj Singh, Commanding Officer Col. R.S. Rajeev and 3 Kerala Girls NCC Battalion.

Battalion staff and officers also participated in the event along with the NCC cadets. An awareness rally, dance and music programmes and a mime performance against plastic usage were also conducted.