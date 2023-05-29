B. Sandhya flags lapses in enforcing fire safety measures

May 29, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Director General of Kerala (Fire and Rescue Services) B. Sandhya has faulted various departments and agencies for failing to enforce fire safety measures.

The scant regard that was being shown towards fire audits endangered public safety and could pave the way for catastrophic disasters, she added.

She was speaking at a farewell parade accorded to her at the Police Training College ground here on Monday. The State’s second woman Director General of Police (DGP) is due to retire from service on Wednesday, bringing an end to a career that has spanned three and a half decades.

The senior officer had recently blamed the Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSC) for its lax attitude in implementing the recommendations of a fire audit in the aftermath of the recent fire outbreaks in its warehouses.

Speaking at the ceremony after receiving the salute and inspecting the guard of honour, Dr. Sandhya said the fire force had conducted regular fire audits in shopping centres, multi-storeyed buildings, and vital installations. “However, there have been lapses in adopting corrective measures despite the findings of such studies being shared with the departments concerned. The reluctance shown in adhering to the guidelines could result in disasters. It is in the interest of each individual to ensure the working condition of fire safety equipment in new and existing buildings,” she added.

Referring to the Tanur boat tragedy that led to the loss of 22 lives, the officer said safety audits had been conducted there in 2021 and 2022. Inadequacies have also been flagged after the boat accident.

“Being a lean department with no authority to enforce norms, the powers of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services were confined to flagging inadequacies. However, the stubbornness shown by large sections of the public to adhere to only those norms that have been stipulated by the police or the Local Self- Government department does not befit a civilised society,” Dr. Sandhya remarked.

She paid tribute to the deceased fireman J.S. Renjith who died in the recent blaze that had gutted a Kerala Medical Services Corporation godown at Thumba. Hailing the selfless dedication shown by the fire force personnel during emergencies, she advised them to adopt protective measures and wear fire suits during fire fighting operations. She also stressed the need to assess disaster-prone areas under each fire station limits in advance.

The force has embarked on a modernisation drive with steps to procure state-of-the-art equipment such as fire-fighting robots, underwater drones, all-terrain vehicles, and turntable ladder underway. Efforts must also be made to procure artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled modern tools.

Dr. Sandhya added that 100 women who had been recruited by the fire force will soon commence training prior to their induction. She urged the Kerala Public Service Commission to enable aspirants of all genders to apply to the force.

Director (Technical) M. Noushad and Director (Administration) Arun Alphonse were among those who were present on the occasion.

