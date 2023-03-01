B. Ashok to be in-charge V-C of agri varsity

March 01, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST

B. Ashok, Agriculture Production Commissioner, will hold full additional charge of Vice-Chancellor, Kerala Agricultural University (KAU). He will hold charge until a regular appointment is made through the prescribed selection process for the V-C’s post, according to a notification dated February 28. Mr. Ashok, who has earlier served as V-C of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, has been given the charge as Arya K., who was discharging the duties of Vice-Chancellor, retired from service on Tuesday.