Azhikode-Munambam bridge to become a reality

The Azhikode-Munambam bridge, a long-pending demand of coastal people in Thrissur and Ernakulam districts, is expected to become a reality soon.

A KIIFB fund of ₹140 crore has been allotted for the construction of the bridge which will connect Ernakulam and Thrissur districts.

Coastal people have been complaining for long about the frequently disrupted junkar service between Azhikode and Munambam. With the ferry developing technical problems often, the service used to get disrupted many times, costing more than ₹1 crore to the Thrissur district panchayat which facilitates the service.

In the absence of the ferry service, people often depend on country boats for transportation. These boats are usually overloaded, posing a threat to the safety of passengers.

Easy access

Once the bridge becomes a reality, transportation between Ernakulam and Thrissur districts will be more easy. It will enable easy access to northern districts.

The foundation stone for the bridge connecting the two districts was laid in 2011. However, the work didn’t start following delay in acquiring land due to technical reasons.

Once completed, the Azhikode-Munambam bridge would be one of the longest bridges in the State, said E.T. Tyson Master, MLA.

The proposed bridge will have a length of 900 m across the Azhikode-Munambam lake and 16.5-m width. Ships can easily pass under the bridge which will have a height of 12.5 m.

The hearing for assessing social impact was conducted in August last year. People who will lose their homes and land according to an environmental impact study conducted by Rajagiri College attended the hearing. Land and houses of 22 families will be taken over by the government for constructing the bridge.