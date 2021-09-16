Azhikodan Raghavan’s wife dead

K. Meenakshi, widow of the late CPI(M) leader Azhikodan Raghavan, passed away at the Kannur AKG Hospital on Thursday. She was 87. Ms. Meenakshi married then CPI(M) State secretary Raghavan in 1956. Their married life lasted only 16 years. Raghavan was assassinated on September 23, 1972, in Thrissur. Ms. Meenakshi was a teacher for 34 years at the Pallikunnu High School and retired as headmistress.

She was awarded NC Sekhar Award, Devyani Memorial Award, and the Vinodini Nalapadam Award.

She is survived by her five children.

The body would be cremated at 12 noon at Payyambalam on Friday.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Ms Meenakshi had inspired many generations of revolutionaries.