Azhikodan Corner inauguration on January 16  

January 14, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - KOLLAM

Azhikodan Corner, built by CITU district committee in memory of CPI(M) leader and prominent trade unionist Azhikodan Raghavan, will be held on January 16. CITU State President T P Ramakrishnan will inaugurate the Corner that will function as a common space for workers from various fields to conduct discussions on political and social issues, organise meetings, commemorations, lectures and cultural programme. District president B Tulasidharakurup will preside over the function while district secretary S Jayamohan will also speak on the occasion. Along with the event, the inauguration of 100 seminars being organised by CITU in various centres of the district will also be held. Finance Minister K N Balagopal will inaugurate the seminar and CITU leaders J Mercykuttyamma, S Sudevan, K Rajagopal, K Varadarajan, P Saji, Neduvathur Sundaresan, S Harilal, Honey Balachandran and A M Iqbal will speak.

