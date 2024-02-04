Azhikal port in Kannur obtains ISPFS certification

February 04, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KANNUR

The Azhikal port in Kannur has achieved a significant milestone by obtaining the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPFS) Code.

The ISPFS certification by the Union government is part of the entry of foreign passenger ships and cargo ships into the port and the implementation of various systems, including immigration clearance. The code, focusing on the security of ships, seafarers, ports, and port workers, mandates adoption of preventive measures in the face of security threats.

The efforts led by K.V. Sumesh, MLA, helped the port secure the certification. Initiatives by the Ports Minister contributed to the quick approval process. The approval followed examination by the Mercantile Marine department and the Nautical Surveyor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The enhanced security measures at the port would contribute to its growth and efficiency, said Mr. Sumesh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.