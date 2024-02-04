GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Azhikal port in Kannur obtains ISPFS certification

February 04, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Azhikal port in Kannur has achieved a significant milestone by obtaining the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPFS) Code.

The ISPFS certification by the Union government is part of the entry of foreign passenger ships and cargo ships into the port and the implementation of various systems, including immigration clearance. The code, focusing on the security of ships, seafarers, ports, and port workers, mandates adoption of preventive measures in the face of security threats.

The efforts led by K.V. Sumesh, MLA, helped the port secure the certification. Initiatives by the Ports Minister contributed to the quick approval process. The approval followed examination by the Mercantile Marine department and the Nautical Surveyor.

The enhanced security measures at the port would contribute to its growth and efficiency, said Mr. Sumesh.

