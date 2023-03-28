ADVERTISEMENT

Azhikal fishing port project will be completed in two years, says MLA

March 28, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The ₹25.37-crore project to upgrade the Azhikal fishing port to international standards will be completed in two years, K.V. Sumesh, MLA, said here on Tuesday.

He added that the tender process would be completed, and work in accordance with the master plan would commence soon.

Mr. Sumesh had submitted a petition to the Fisheries Minister, besides a submission in the Assembly on the project. The master plan has received administrative approval.

The project involves construction of a boat mooring wharf, auction house, locker rooms for workers, safe office, fish loading and parking facility, office building, canteen, washroom block, sewage treatment plant, net construction and maintenance area, boat yard renovation area, and enclosure wall.

With the construction of a longer landing berth, more boats will be able to reach the port and unload catch. It will immensely benefit fishermen, besides stimulating trade.

