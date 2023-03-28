HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Azhikal fishing port project will be completed in two years, says MLA

March 28, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The ₹25.37-crore project to upgrade the Azhikal fishing port to international standards will be completed in two years, K.V. Sumesh, MLA, said here on Tuesday.

He added that the tender process would be completed, and work in accordance with the master plan would commence soon.

Mr. Sumesh had submitted a petition to the Fisheries Minister, besides a submission in the Assembly on the project. The master plan has received administrative approval.

The project involves construction of a boat mooring wharf, auction house, locker rooms for workers, safe office, fish loading and parking facility, office building, canteen, washroom block, sewage treatment plant, net construction and maintenance area, boat yard renovation area, and enclosure wall.

With the construction of a longer landing berth, more boats will be able to reach the port and unload catch. It will immensely benefit fishermen, besides stimulating trade.

Related Topics

fishing industry

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.