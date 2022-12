Azheekkal harbour to get a facelift

December 24, 2022 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development’s (NABARD) has sanctioned ₹30 crore for the development of Azheekkal harbour in Kollam. The project includes compound wall, parking area, administrative and toilet blocks, shopping complex, canteen, restroom, locker room and loading area. Funds have also been sanctioned for dredging to remove silt in and around the harbour. The tender process will start before January 19, C.R. Mahesh, MLA, said. ADVERTISEMENT

