HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Ayyappan Ashari murder: Former police officer declared hostile

The case is being heard by Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Judge VII Prasun Mohan

September 22, 2023 08:19 am | Updated 08:19 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A former assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Fort police was declared hostile by the District Court here on Thursday during the trial of the Ayyappan Ashari murder case.

Former ASI Sreedharan Nair, who had registered the first information report (FIR) in the case pertaining to the murder of Manacaud native Ayyappan Ashari on August 28, 2004, was declared hostile after he provided statements apparently to favour those accused in the incident.

The case is being heard by Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Judge VII Prasun Mohan. According to the prosecution led by special public prosecutor M. Salahudeen, Mr. Nair was part of the police team that responded to the incident. The retired police officer also took Ayyappan Ashari, who was stabbed, his brother Rajagopal and nephew Rajesh to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital in a police jeep. He later recorded Rajagopal’s statement and prepared the FIR.

However, Mr. Nair made contradictory statements at the court while responding to the questions asked by the lawyer representing the 19th accused Vinod alias Lalu, a police constable.

The court also examined Ayyappan Ashari’s son Satheesh, nephew Rajesh and niece Priya, all of whom identified the accused persons. Satheesh also identified the weapons they had allegedly used to commit the murder.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.