Ayyappa temple opens for Onam festival today

The Lord Ayyappa Temple at Sabarimala will be opened for the Onam festival on Monday afternoon.

Melsanthi V.N.Vasudevan Namboodiri, will open the sanctum sanctorum at 5 p.m. on Monday.

The temple rituals will begin with the Tantri, Kandararu Maheswararu Mohanararu, performing the auspicious Ashtadravya Maha Ganapati homom on Tuesday morning.

The Melsanthi will offer the Uthradasadya, a sumptuous feast, to the priests and staff on duty after the Utchapuja at the Ayyappa Temple on Tuesday.

Kalabhabhishekom, Ashtabhishekom, Pushpabhishekom and Padipuja will be the special rituals to be performed at the Ayyappa shrine on Tuesday.

A Sahasrakalasabhishekom ritual will be performed prior to the Utchapuja at the Ayyappa temple on September 12 and 13.

The famous Onasadya on the Thiruvonam day at Sabarimala Sannidhanam will be hosted by an Ayyappa devotee, Dr Manikantadas from Seethathode, on September 11. The feast will be served at the Valiya Nadappanthal immediately after the Utchapuja at the Ayyappa temple, sources said

Onakkodi for tribals

Travancore Devaswom Board president A. Padmakumar will distribute Onakkodi (new clothes) and provision kits to the tribal families at Nilackal on Monday forenoon.

The Ayyappa temple will be closed for two days after the Athazhapuja on September 13 evening, marking the culmination of the Onam festival.