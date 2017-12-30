Ayyappa temple opens for Makaravilakku

The Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala opened on Saturday afternoon for the Makarvilakku festival.

The head priest (Melsanthi) opened the sanctum sanctorum at 5 p.m. He also lit the sacred fire place (Aazhi) at the Lower Tirumuttom.

The temple rituals will begin only with the Tantri performing Ashtadravya Maha Ganapati homom on Sunday morning.

The Neyyabhishekom offering will begin after Ashtabhishekom in the morning.

Aravana stock

Sabarimala Devaswom executive officer V.N. Chandrashekharan told The Hindu that the buffer stock of Aravana payasom has crossed 19 lakh tins (250 ml each) and that of Appam two lakh packets as on Saturday morning.

The pilgrim centre has been witnessing heavy rush as hundreds of pilgrims from different parts of South India were camping at Pampa and Nilackal for the past three days.

The ceremonial procession carrying the sacred jewellery Thiruvabharanam to Sabarimala for the Makaravilakku ceremony will set off from the Valiyakoickal Sastha temple at Pandalam on January 12. A group of Guruswamis will carry the Thiruvabharanam on their head all the way to Sabarimala from Pandalam.

Thiruvabharanam

The Thiruvabharanam procession will reach the Sannidhanam on Makaravilakku day on January 14 afternoon. The presiding deity will be adorned with the sacred jewellery prior to deeparadhana.

The sighting of the celestial star on the eastern horizon of the Sannidhanam (Makarajyoti) and the Makaravilaku deeparadhana will be performed atop Ponambalamedu, a distant hill deep inside the forests facing Sabarimala, immediately after the deeparadhana at the Ayyappa temple.

The temple will be closed after the customary holy darshan to be facilitated exclusively for the royal representative on January 20 morning, marking the culmination of the annual Makaravilakku festival.