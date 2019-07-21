Ayyappa temple closed after rituals

The five-day rituals in the Malayalam month of Karkidakom came to a close with the Athazhapuja at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple on Sunday.

The Tantri, Kandararu Rajeevararu, assisted by the Melsanthi, V.N.Vasudevan Namboodiri, performed the Sahasrakalasabhishekom and Kalabhabhishekom prior to the Utchapuja.

A large number of devotees witnessed the Padipuja performed by the Tantri to the holy 18-steps (Pathinettampady) after the deeparadhana.

Pusphpabhishekom, Ashtabhishekom, and Udayasthamanapuja, were the other important rituals performed.

Closed

The Melsanthi, accompanied by other priests, closed the sanctum sanctorum, singing the lullaby, ‘Harivarasanam, viswa-mohanom…’, in the presence of the Tantri and Devaswom officials, marking the culmination of the five-day monthly rituals.

Two persons, a woman pilgrim and a dollyman, sustained minor injuries when a tractor carrying goods on the Swami Ayyappa Road fell into a wayside ditch on Sunday. The tractor driver left unhurt. Both the injured were given first-aid at the Government Hospital at Pampa.

The annual Niraputhari celebrations at Sabarimala will be held on August 7.