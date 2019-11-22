Ayyappa seva sanghom opens 20 camps

The Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sanghom (ABASS) has opened 20 camps in different parts of the State offering basic amenities such as food, drinking water and shelter to Sabarimala pilgrims.

Talking to The Hindu, N. Velayudhan Nair, ABASS general secretary, said the camps were opened at the Sannidhanam, Pampa, and Nilackal on November 16 when the Ayyappa temple was opened for the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrim season.

Mr. Nair said the Travancore Devaswom Board had not yet granted permission for opening an ABASS camp at Erumely despite repeated requests by the sanghom.

The camps at Chengannur, Pandalam and Karimala had also started functioning in full swing, feeding the pilgrims round the clock. Camps had also been opened at Ernakulam railway station, Chengannur railway station, Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital, Pathanamthitta, Ranni, Kumily, Thrissur, Kodakara and Guruvayur.

Stretcher service

A 24-hour emergency stretcher service, headed by captain Thanchavur Damodaran, was the backbone of the sanghom service wing at Sabarimala, he said.

Trained ABASS volunteers had been deployed at Pampa, the Sannidhanam, Appachimedu, Paandithavalom, and Neelimala to provide free stretcher service for transporting sick pilgrims to the nearest health-care centre.

Mr. Nair said specially trained ABASS volunteers had been posted for manning 14 oxygen parlours set up by the Health Department along the Pampa-Sannidhanam trekking path and at the Sannidhanam.

The sanghom had made arrangements to supply medicated drinking water to pilgrims at the Sannidhanam, Pampa, Paandithavalom and Nilackal and at different points along the trekking path.

P.C.S. Menon and Thanchavur Selvaraj, camp officers at Pampa and the Sannidhanam, said 5,000 to 10,000 devotees partook the Annadanam offered at the ABASS camps at both the places every day.

A good number of woman devotees who congregated Pandalam to worship the sacred attire ‘Thirvabharanam’ had been taking part in the Annadanam at the Manikantan Althara.

The ABASS would open an automobile workshop at the Nilackal base camp soon. Pilgrims would have the facility to repair their vehicles free of any repairing charge at the sanghom workshop, he said.