Days of abstinence are here

The Malayalam month of Vrischikam began on Thursday with thousands of Ayyappa devotees beginning their 41-day fasting ahead of the Sabarimala pilgrimage.

Popularly called the Mandala period, the brahmacharya fasting for 41 days is expected to prepare the Ayyappa devotees mentally and physically for the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage.

Almost all temples across the State irrespective of their size and stature have geared themselves up for the holy season. Aartis and Ayyappa invocations are performed in the pre-dawn and post-dusk hours at the temples. They have heralded the Sabarimala pilgrimage season by conducting special rites of different nature.

18 times

Pilgrim groups have entered the mandatory fasting invariably under Guruswamis or leaders. A devotee has to visit Sabarimala at least 18 times to become a Guruswami.

“Guruswamis help the pilgrims of their groups perform the rites faultlessly,” said Baiju Harisree, a young Guruswami at Podiyattupara Mahadeva temple at Melmuri near here. The Shiva temple on top of a giant rock made to stand alone by incessant granite quarrying has become a local tourist attraction.

Mr. Baiju and his followers take a dip in the deep pool down the rock and climb the 74 steps made of iron bars to reach the temple twice every day. “It’s hard. But when it comes to performing the rites with dedication, it becomes easy,” he said.

The devotees wake up around 4 a.m. daring the pre-dawn chilly weather and perform aarti or puja and invoke Lord Ayyappa over 100 times. “Ideally it’s 108 times,” said Madhavan Menon, another Guruswami.

Although the degree of austerity maintained during the fasting period varies among the devotees, principles of brahmacharya are generally maintained by most. Rice meal is eaten only once a day.