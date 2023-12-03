ADVERTISEMENT

Ayyan app for assistance to Sabarimala pilgrims downloaded 1.71 lakh times

December 03, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - IDUKKI

App provides info on services available at Pampa, Sannidhanam, Swami Ayyappan road, and other routes. The app can work in both online and offline modes.

Sandeep Vellaram

A view of the “Ayyan” App. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Within a month after Forest department launched the “Ayyan” app to assist Sabarimala pilgrims, the mobile application has been downloaded 1.71 lakh times.

According to officials, Ayyan was developed by the Periyar Tiger Reserve West Division, ensuring timely assistance to pilgrims, especially along the Sathram forest route to Sabarimala. It provides information on all aspects of the pilgrimage, including the services available at Pampa and Sannidhanam and along the Swami Ayyappan road, Pampa-Neelimala-Sannidhanam, Erumely-Azhutakadav-Pampa and Sathram-Uppupara-Sannidhanam routes.

Sabarimala pilgrims trekking through the Forest path at Sathram, near Vandiperiyar, in Idukki. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Azhutha Range officer Jyothish Ozhakkal said that the app can work in both online and offline modes, and provide information to pilgrims inside the forest path. “Through the app, the pilgrims can get information about food, drinking water, medical service, and emergency help availability points on the Sathram forest path without mobile connectivity,” said Mr. Ozhakkal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“After the app’s initial success, the department has decided to launch an updated version of the Ayyan app during the next pilgrimage season,” said the official.

The app, which can be installed from the Google Play Store, is available in five languages: Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US