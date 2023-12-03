HamberMenu
Ayyan app for assistance to Sabarimala pilgrims downloaded 1.71 lakh times

App provides info on services available at Pampa, Sannidhanam, Swami Ayyappan road, and other routes. The app can work in both online and offline modes.

December 03, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - IDUKKI

Sandeep Vellaram
A view of the “Ayyan” App.

A view of the “Ayyan” App. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Within a month after Forest department launched the “Ayyan” app to assist Sabarimala pilgrims, the mobile application has been downloaded 1.71 lakh times.

According to officials, Ayyan was developed by the Periyar Tiger Reserve West Division, ensuring timely assistance to pilgrims, especially along the Sathram forest route to Sabarimala. It provides information on all aspects of the pilgrimage, including the services available at Pampa and Sannidhanam and along the Swami Ayyappan road, Pampa-Neelimala-Sannidhanam, Erumely-Azhutakadav-Pampa and Sathram-Uppupara-Sannidhanam routes.

Sabarimala pilgrims trekking through the Forest path at Sathram, near Vandiperiyar, in Idukki.

Sabarimala pilgrims trekking through the Forest path at Sathram, near Vandiperiyar, in Idukki. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Azhutha Range officer Jyothish Ozhakkal said that the app can work in both online and offline modes, and provide information to pilgrims inside the forest path. “Through the app, the pilgrims can get information about food, drinking water, medical service, and emergency help availability points on the Sathram forest path without mobile connectivity,” said Mr. Ozhakkal.

“After the app’s initial success, the department has decided to launch an updated version of the Ayyan app during the next pilgrimage season,” said the official.

The app, which can be installed from the Google Play Store, is available in five languages: Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi.

