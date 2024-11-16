‘Ayyan 2.0’ will guide Sabarimala pilgrims

The Forest department has launched the second version of the mobile application “Ayyan” in order to provide assistance for the Sabarimala pilgrims.

Titled Ayyan 2.0, the app will provide assistance to the pilgrims throughout the journey. According to the officials, the Ayyan 2.0 app is a collaborative effort of the Kerala Forest department and the Periyar Tiger Reserve.

Azhutha range officer Jyothish J. Ozhakkal said the Ayyan app is available in six languages- English, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. “The new version of the app will be available on Android and iOS platforms. The first version of the app was introduced in the 2023 pilgrim season and had received positive responses from the pilgrims,” said Mr. Ozhakkal.

According to the officials, through the Facilitation Card option on the app, the pilgrims can now chose their preferred route, select their arrival date, and pre-arrange their Edathavalam (transit point) along the way. This feature streamlines planning, eliminates confusion, and makes the pilgrimage more comfortable for each devotee,” said the official.

Through the Route Guidance and Timing option, the app provides real-time route maps, event timings, and crowd status updates, helping devotees plan their travel based on current conditions and preferences. “The pilgrims can select the best time and optimal route for their journey through the app,” said the official.

In addition to this, the app also allows pilgrims to book their edathavalam in advance. “When a pilgrim books their slot for edathavalam, the Forest department can arrange facilities for them. This organised system enhances comfort and peace of mind for the devotees,” said Mr. Ozhakkal.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran launched the new version of the mobile app recently at Pampa.