ADVERTISEMENT

Ayush team from Uttarakhand tours Kerala; praises prowess made by State in the sector

March 08, 2024 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

An Ayush team from Uttarakhand which visited Ayush institutions in the State has hailed Kerala to be a model for Ayush for the rest of the country.

The team was on a visit to Kerala after 150 Ayush institutions in the State secured NABH accreditation, a first in the country. The team visited several of the NABH-accredited Ayush institutions in the State.

Health Minister Veena George who interacted with the team said that the Ayush sector was witnessing a sea of changes in recent times and that many new development initiatives had been begun in the sector.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister pointed out that the number of patients seeking Ayush care had increased significantly. The government’s aim was to develop Kerala as a hub in various areas of Ayush.

Many of the Ayush initiatives in the State were worthy of emulation, the team from Uttarakhand said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US