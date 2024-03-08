Ayush team from Uttarakhand tours Kerala; praises prowess made by State in the sector

March 08, 2024 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

An Ayush team from Uttarakhand which visited Ayush institutions in the State has hailed Kerala to be a model for Ayush for the rest of the country.

The team was on a visit to Kerala after 150 Ayush institutions in the State secured NABH accreditation, a first in the country. The team visited several of the NABH-accredited Ayush institutions in the State.

Health Minister Veena George who interacted with the team said that the Ayush sector was witnessing a sea of changes in recent times and that many new development initiatives had been begun in the sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister pointed out that the number of patients seeking Ayush care had increased significantly. The government’s aim was to develop Kerala as a hub in various areas of Ayush.

Many of the Ayush initiatives in the State were worthy of emulation, the team from Uttarakhand said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.