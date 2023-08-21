Ayush projects worth ₹177.5 cr. sanctioned

August 21, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Development projects worth ₹177.5 crore have been sanctioned this financial year in Ayush sector, a statement issued by the Health Minister Veena George said.

Four new Ayush integrated hospitals, including a hospital in the tribal area at a cost of ₹15 crore, will be readied. The Naturopathy hospital at Varkala will be elevated to an international level at ₹15 crore. This apart, 87 Ayush hospitals will be renovated by spending ₹30 lakhs to ₹1 crore.

Physiotherapy units will be set up in all government homeopathy hospitals. Ayush lounges are being planned in all international airports. The government also plans to develop 17 ayurveda hospitals so that these can facilitate medical tourism. Also, 50 ayurveda and homoeopathy hospitals will be elevated to meet NABH standards, the statement said.

Ayurveda sports medicine, Dina Panchakarma scheme, Arunima project to tackle anaemia are some of the public health programmes being planned in a big way in the Ayush sector.

Pre-diabetes control programme will be started as a special homoeopathy initiative. Sidha, Unani therapy centres, special engineering division for Ayush sector and a Learning Management System will be taken up.

As part of readying homeo dispensaries in all panchayats, homoeopathy services will be made available to all in 35 panchayats and seven municipalities.

Centres for lifestyle diseases will be set up in all district hospitals. Special projects have been allowed for children’s ayurveda specialty hospital at Purakkattiri, Kozhikode, and ayurveda palliative care hospital at Idukki.

All these development initiatives will be taken up through National Ayush Mission so that the Ayush treatment systems can be made more scientific.