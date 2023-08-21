HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ayush projects worth ₹177.5 cr. sanctioned

August 21, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Development projects worth ₹177.5 crore have been sanctioned this financial year in Ayush sector, a statement issued by the Health Minister Veena George said.

Four new Ayush integrated hospitals, including a hospital in the tribal area at a cost of ₹15 crore, will be readied. The Naturopathy hospital at Varkala will be elevated to an international level at ₹15 crore. This apart, 87 Ayush hospitals will be renovated by spending ₹30 lakhs to ₹1 crore.

Physiotherapy units will be set up in all government homeopathy hospitals. Ayush lounges are being planned in all international airports. The government also plans to develop 17 ayurveda hospitals so that these can facilitate medical tourism. Also, 50 ayurveda and homoeopathy hospitals will be elevated to meet NABH standards, the statement said.

Ayurveda sports medicine, Dina Panchakarma scheme, Arunima project to tackle anaemia are some of the public health programmes being planned in a big way in the Ayush sector.

Pre-diabetes control programme will be started as a special homoeopathy initiative. Sidha, Unani therapy centres, special engineering division for Ayush sector and a Learning Management System will be taken up.

As part of readying homeo dispensaries in all panchayats, homoeopathy services will be made available to all in 35 panchayats and seven municipalities.

Centres for lifestyle diseases will be set up in all district hospitals. Special projects have been allowed for children’s ayurveda specialty hospital at Purakkattiri, Kozhikode, and ayurveda palliative care hospital at Idukki.

All these development initiatives will be taken up through National Ayush Mission so that the Ayush treatment systems can be made more scientific.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.