AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal upholds integration of different medical systems

Upholding the significance of integrating various systems of medicine to ensure public good, Union Minister of AYUSH, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said here on Thursday the Central government was working towards creating a unique healthcare network by blending modern medical science with the traditional systems.

Inaugurating a hostel block for post-graduate students at the National Homeopathy Research Institute in Mental Health, Kurichy, Mr. Sonowal said the institute would become a centre of excellence providing world-class treatment in near future. The Centre’s goal is to ensure better health of the people by getting the modern and traditional medical treatment work together, and plans were afoot to establish a healthcare system by combining the two “from the top to the bottom.”

He also offered ample support for the institution in developing its infrastructure, including hostel, academic and hospital blocks.

Noting that the country has offered COVID-19 vaccines to 200 crore people free of cost, he said India was able to provide the vaccines to as many as 125 countries. The celebration of the International Day of Yoga, meanwhile, has helped integrating the global community to humanity through yoga.

The whole world has recognised our traditional medical system by setting up the WHO Global Health for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat. This will attract more youth to our traditional medical field, he added.

Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, presided over the function. D. Senthil Pandiyan IAS, Joint Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH; Mohanan Kunnumal, Vice Chancellor, Kerala University of Health Sciences; Sangeeta A. Duggal, Advisor (Homeopathy) Ministry of Ayush; Subhash Kaushik, Director, Central Council for Research in Homeopathy, also spoke.