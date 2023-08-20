Ayurveda wellness tourism industry hit by erratic monsoon

August 20, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The southwest monsoon rains normally bring in a train of opportunities in the traditional Ayurveda wellness treatment industry in Kerala as the monsoon is considered ideal for performing rejuvenation and detoxification therapies. The truant monsoon this time, however, has played spoilsport for those offering traditional Ayurveda therapies.

According to Sajeev Kurup, president, Ayurveda Promotion Society, the season starts in the State with the onset of monsoon as authentic Panchakarma therapies are performed at the height of the monsoon. “We had lost substantial business in June as there was a delay in the onset of monsoon, followed by deficient monsoon. The business picked up in July when the State witnessed some intense spells of rain. But the temperature climbed up again in August following a break in the monsoon. According to Ayurveda, the Panchakarma therapies are climate-specific and are not advised if the temperature is above normal,” said Mr. Kurup.

During the monsoon period, the clientele of Ayurveda practitioners mainly consist of overseas Indians and domestic clients. Foreigners usually come for therapy at beachfront properties after September.

D. Ramanathan, general secretary, Ayurvedic Medicine Manufacturers Organisation of India (AMMOI), said though the rejuvenating sessions of detox Ayurveda treatment and procedures were climate-specific, the industry was now capable of offering treatments to the guests disregarding the weather aberrations. Among the six ritus (seasons), varsha ritu (rainy season), which marked the beginning of dakshinayana (movement of sun to the southern hemisphere), was ideal for removing toxins from the body through panchakarma, and Ayurveda had a treatment calendar based on each ritu, said Mr. Ramanathan.

Though the vagaries of the weather have created some issues for the industry, the arrival of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for Ayurvedic wellness treatment at Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala in July gave a fresh lease of life to the industry. The Ayurveda Promotion Society has requested the State government to give a prominent space for Ayurveda in Kerala Tourism’s promotional campaigns. The Department of AYUSH and Kerala Tourism should jointly conduct the campaign for Ayurveda under the title ‘Kerala calling’ as creating awareness was critical in this sector, said Mr. Kurup.