Ayurveda serves global need for equitable healthcare system: Vice President

December 01, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Ayurveda’s emphasis on prevention, balance and personalised care aligns it seamlessly with the global need for a sustainable and equitable healthcare system, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said here on Friday.

In the quest for good physical and mental health, Ayurveda “has a fundamental cutting edge and can contribute significantly,” Mr. Dhankhar said, inaugurating the fifth Global Ayurveda Festival (GAF 2023) at the Greenfield International Stadium, Karyavattom. The five-day event is organised by the Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action (CISSA) with support from the Union Ministry of Ayush, the State government and various Ayurveda associations.

Lifestyle diseases

The solutions offered by Ayurveda gain importance given the rising prevalence of non-communicable and lifestyle diseases. The philosophy of Ayurveda, ‘May all be happy, may all be free from illness’ is embedded in the Indian civilisational ethos, the Vice President said. Noting that societies across the globe are facing complex health-related challenges, he said India, with its rich Ayurvedic legacy, should take the lead in addressing them.

The country’s emphasis on yoga and AYUSH medical systems is proving a game changer in promoting health and well-being. Today, around 40,000 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are actively contributing to the dynamic AYUSH sector, he noted.

PM’s message

GAF 2023 with its theme ‘Emerging Challenges in Healthcare and a Resurgent Ayurveda’ serves as “a beacon of hope” for a world grappling with health challenges, Mr. Dhankhar said.

A message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi was read out at the inaugural function. Mr. Modi expressed the hope that GAF 2023 would lead to fresh opportunities in global collaborations in healthcare and research. An integral part of Indian tradition and ethos, Ayurveda, which promotes physical strength and mental well-being, is not merely a system of medicine, but an entire way of life and a comprehensive system of holistic wellness, the Prime Minister said.

The people of Kerala have continued to maintain a healthy relationship with Ayurveda and traditional medicines, Mr. Modi said. The idea of the universal vision of health, ‘one earth, one health,’ is rooted in the ancient Indian principal of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,’ Mr. Modi said.

The Vice President presented the Brihatrayee Ratna award, instituted by Arya Vaidya Pharmacy Coimbatore, to Sadanand Prabhakar Sardeshmukh. Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan; Transport Minister Antony Raju; Shashi Tharoor, MP; Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush; G.G. Gangadharan, working chairman GAF; and C. Sureshkumar, secretary general, GAF, were present.