Ayurveda seminar on diabetic neuropathy in Kochi on Sunday

The Hindu Bureau MALAPPURAM
October 14, 2022 20:47 IST

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala will conduct the 59 th edition of its prestigious national seminar at TDM Hall, Kochi, on Sunday. The seminar will focus on ‘clinical perspectives of diabetic neuropathy’. S. Ram Manohar, senior consultant neurologist at PVS Sunrise Hospital, Kozhikode, will deliver the keynote address. R. Radhika Rani, associate professor, Government Ayurveda College, Thripunithura, will present Ayurveda’s perspectives on diabetic neuropathy. V.K. Sasikumar, medical superintendent at Amrita Ayurveda Hospital, Kollam, will present a paper on Ayurvedic treatment for diabetic neuropathy. M. Praveen, senior physician at Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, will share Ayurvedic treatment experiences. M.R. Vasudevan Namboothiri, former director of Ayurveda Medical Education, will moderate the seminar.

