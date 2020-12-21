Ayurveda medical college upgraded to research centre

First Ayurveda institution in north Malabar to get the recognition

Kerala University of Health Science (KUHS) has upgraded MVR Ayurveda Medical College, Parsinikadavu, to a research centre.

Being the first Ayurveda college in north Malabar to receive the recognition, several opportunities for research will be opened up for the academia, said E. Kunhiraman, director, MVR Ayurveda Medical College.

He added that the institution at present offers PG courses in Agada Tantra, Panchakarma, Rasa Shastra, and Bhaishajya Kalpana, and they have now been recognised for doctoral research.

He said the Pappinissery Visha Chikitsa Kendram under the medical college had played a crucial role in bringing down death rate due to snake bite. Detailing the achievements, Mr. Kunhiraman said since 1964, the centre had treated close to two lakh snake bite cases with a unique record of less than 1%of casualties.

He said the Panchakarma department at the college had successfully adapted modern technical advancements in therapy techniques to garner optimal results in treatment.

Mr. Kunhiraman observed that with the KUHS recognition, there was scope for research on medicines for immunity enhancement in the post-COVID era.