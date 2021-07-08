Ayurveda may get a Drugs Controller soon

Kozhikode

08 July 2021 18:07 IST

Govt. to consider demand following directive from Centre

The State government is likely to consider the demand for an independent Drugs Controller for Ayurvedic drugs soon.

This follows a directive of the Union Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy to State governments to “appoint and notify State Director/Commissioner/or Secretary of AYUSH Department as the Controlling Authority to whom inspectors and Licensing Authorities shall be subordinate” for taking permission to “execute regulatory/enforcement action in respect of Ayurvedic, Siddha, and Unani drugs”. This is in line with the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Drugs and Cosmetic Rules, 1945.

Petition to CM

The Ayurvedic Medicine Manufacturers Organisation of India (AMMOI) had petitioned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on November 30, 2020, citing this order, while pointing out that though the State had a separate AYUSH Department, it did not have an independent Drugs Controller for Ayurvedic drugs. Right now, the Deputy Drugs Controller (Ayurveda), who is also the State Licensing Authority, is attached to the State Drugs Controller for modern medicine.

D. Ramanathan, AMMOI general secretary, said in his letter that the Deputy Drugs Controller had no authority over government employees. The Drugs Control Department also has severe staff shortage too, due to which the 700-odd manufacturers in the State were unable to get their licence renewed on time. The petition was forwarded to the AYUSH Secretary and to the Deputy Drugs Controller (Ayurveda) for immediate action.

Legitimate demands

The AYUSH Secretary was informed on February 25 that the demands in the petition were legitimate. In a detailed proposal to the government, the Deputy Drugs Controller (Ayurveda), said that the industry was mainly focussing on exporting drugs to different parts of the world and quality was important.

It can be ensured only through regular inspection of manufacturing and sales sections, along with sampling and quality analysis of raw and finished drugs. “Regular surveillance, surprise inspections, and proper enforcement of legal proceedings are necessary to curtail the increasing of practices of unprincipled and illicit manufacturing, trades, and advertisements. Proper availability of supporting staff pattern is also required to make the mission successful,” the proposal said.

AMMOI functionaries said that though the action on the proposal was put on hold owing to the Assembly elections, the new government is likely to take it forward.