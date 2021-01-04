Ayurveda festival from March 12

Online fete to focus on the relevance of Ayurveda in the post-COVID world

The fourth Global Ayurveda Festival (GAF 2021), aimed at the global discussion and development of Ayurveda, will be held from March 12 to 19 as a virtual meet.

Meeting place

The event, which showcases Ayurveda as a global treatment programme, will serve as a meeting place for those working towards this goal around the world, according to Global Ayurveda Festival chairman and Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V. Muraleedharan.

The festival, which was scheduled to be held in Angamaly from May 16 to 20 last year was postponed due to COVID-19.

Led by the Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action (CISSA), the Ayurveda Medical Association of India (AMAI), the Ayurveda Hospital Management Association, the meet is being organised in collaboration with 14 organisations. The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries is the festival and industry partner.

The festival will feature 12 seminars per day at five venues. The conference will focus on the relevance of Ayurveda in the post-COVID world and the potential of Ayurveda in enhancing immunity.

This exhibition will be held online and will have stalls of ayurvedic companies from all over the world.

Official delegates from more than 60 countries attended the curtain raiser meeting organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in February 2020 in New Delhi. The festival is being organised in collaboration with various departments of the Central and State governments.

The online Ayurveda exhibition will showcase technologies, products and services focusing on medical tourism, herbs and research.

Special Pavilions

There will be special pavilions of Ayurveda colleges and special pavilions introducing the modern face of Ayurvedic science and the medicinal flora of Kerala.

Participants interested in joining could submit their essay on the website www.gaf.co.in before January 10.

More information can be had from gafkerala@gmail.com and 9447205913, 8075222435.