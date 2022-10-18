Ayurveda doctors urged to promote healthy lifestyle

P. Madhavankutty Varier, Managing Trustee and Chief Physician of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala Managing Trustee and Chief Physician P. Madhavankutty Varier has underscored the necessity of modifying lifestyle, including stress management, to address the increasing concerns about diabetic neuropathy.

“There is no cure for diabetes, but there is only management of the condition in both Ayurveda and modern medicine,” said Dr. Varier. “Stress management is very, very important in the management of diabetes.”

Calling upon Ayurveda doctors to become promoters of a healthy lifestyle, Dr. Varier said that people should adopt a lifestyle that helps them maintain the health of micro-vascular and macro-vascular blood vessels.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Change and control of food habits, regular exercise, maintenance of proper height-weight proportion, and stress management can contribute immensely to diabetes management,” he said.

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala chose clinical perspectives of diabetic neuropathy as the theme of its 59 th national Ayurveda seminar held in Kochi on Sunday, considering the increasing incidence of diabetes in the State.

“Almost half of the State’s population is vulnerable to diabetes,” said Dr. Varier. “People should be aware and vigilant. But there is nothing to worry or panic. By modifying our sedentary lifestyle, we can manage diabetes very well. Proper cardiovascular exercise is a must. So is a healthy diet and stress management with an eye on maintaining weight in proportion to one’s height.”

According to S. Ram Manohar, senior consultant neurologist at P.V.S. Sunrise Hospital, Kozhikode, diabetes is an indicator of several other diseases. “It calls for deeper studies and very serious management of the condition called diabetes,” he said.

Dr. Manohar warned people to take diabetes seriously as it could ultimately harm kidneys, nervous system, and eyes. “People with diabetes should give more importance to protecting their legs than protecting their face,” he said.

R. Radhika Rani, associate professor at Government Ayurveda College, Thripunithura, called upon Keralites to change their food habits. “Irregular food habits being seen among Keralites are becoming a reason for an increase in diabetes,” said Dr. Rani.