Ayurveda centres in Kerala Tourism’s quality net

Holidayers coming to Kerala for rejuvenation therapy and wellness-based Ayurveda can look for better quality and standardised services with Kerala Tourism’s new classification scheme in place for Ayurveda centres.

Henceforth, all classified units will have to append the term “Kerala Tourism Ayurveda Centre’ to the name of their units on brochures, signages, and communications. Besides creating a brand and helping holidayers to identify the approved centres, this is expected to further promote wellness-based Ayurveda, the USP of Kerala Tourism, and increase footfall.

Mandatory facilities

Road and vehicle access, qualified doctors with ‘A’ class registration from the Travancore Cochin Medical Council, government- approved male and female masseurs, 24-hour doctor facility, separate treatment rooms for men and women, English-speaking front office staff, non air-conditioned treatment rooms, and surveillance cameras have been made mandatory at the Ayurveda centres.

Based on facilities and quality, the centres will be classified as per the guidelines and checklist by a five-member committee headed by the Director of Tourism as Ayur Silver, Ayur Gold, and Ayur Diamond. Ayur Silver will offer minimum facilities and Ayur Dimond the maximum.

Orders issued

Formal orders have been issued by the government to roll out the classification system and Ayur Silver and Ayur Gold will replace the existing Green leaf and Olive leaf categories, official sources told The Hindu.

The government has made it clear that the incentives and subsidies to the Ayurveda centres will be eligible only for the Ayur Gold and Ayur Diamond categories.

The criteria for classification have been worked out by the Responsible Tourism Mission .