Ayurveda can leverage AI to validate its age-old principles: Muralee Thummarukudy

Muralee Thummarukudy, Director of the United Nations’ G20 Global Land Initiative, has emphasised the potential of big data analytics to drive Ayurveda forward and address concerns about the system’s lack of evidence-based research.

He was inaugurating the Vaidyaratnam Group’s Founder’s Day celebration here on July 12. The event commemorated Ashtavaidyan E.T. Neelakandhan Mooss (1904-1997), the group’s founder.

“Ayurveda can leverage artificial intelligence to validate its age-old principles. Ayurveda has always been part and parcel of my life. It is a global phenomenon, practised in many countries worldwide,” Mr. Thummarukudy said. “Traditional and complimentary medicine, which is practised in various countries, offers comparatively affordable healthcare. Ayurveda holds immense promise, especially for geriatrics in Kerala’s ageing population. The future lies in integrating Ayurveda and modern medicine,” he added. Mr. Thummarukudy also presented the Vaidyaratnam Vidvatta awards.

K.G. Paulose, former Vice-Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed-to-be-University, delivered the commemorative speech, praising E.T. Neelakandhan Mooss as a visionary leader who led the Vaidyaratnam Group to greater heights. He advocated for Ayurveda’s exploration using advanced research technologies to fight against pandemics like COVID-19.

The Founder’s Day, marking the 27th death anniversary of Ashtavaidyan E.T. Neelakandhan Mooss, was presided over by Vaidyaratnam Group Managing Director Ashtavaidyan Dr. E.T. Neelakandhan Mooss. “People from all walks of life concur that Ayurveda is a genuine science,” he emphasised, urging the Ayurveda community to counter misinformation spread on social media.

Awards presented

Dr. S. Gopakumar, Registrar of Kerala University of Health Sciences, lauded the synergy between patrons, other scientific disciplines, and nature in advancing Ayurveda. He presented academic awards to students and launched the Vaidyaratnam Group’s quarterly e-magazine.

The event was attended by Vaidyaratnam Group Executive Directors Ashtavaidyan Dr. E.T. Yadu Narayanan Mooss, Ashtavaidyan Dr. E.T. Krishnan Mooss, CEO Pradeep Nair, corporation councillor C.P. Pauly, Vaidyaratnam Technical Advisor A.P.D. Nambeesan, Vaidyaratnam Ayurveda College Principal Prof. Dr. Prasanna V.N., and College Union Chairperson Raveena B.

