Ayurraksha clinics to promotesteps for boosting immunity

Thiruvananthapuram

21 June 2020 22:35 IST

Swasthyam, Sukhayushyam, Punarjani, Amritham schemes

Even as the number of COVID-19 cases goes up, daily life has resumed with prevention becoming the key.

Masks, sanitisers, hand wash, and social distancing have become part of routine. Boosting of immunity too is important to prevent COVID-19.

The Ayush Department has launched Swasthyam, Sukhayushyam, Punarjani, and Amritham schemes through the Ayurraksha clinics in government Ayurveda institutions to spread the message of Ayurveda’s importance in good health.

Swasthyam focussed on reducing the intake of medicines to focus on daily routine, seasonal routines, good food, and moderate exercise for phyical and mental health.

Sukhayushyam focussed on the health of the elderly. Medicines should not leave them sapped of energy but be able to boost their immunity.

They should also not interfere with the medicines being taken for illnesses. Medicines as part of Sukhayushyam should be consumed along with the medicines being taken.

Preventive medicines

COVID-19 positive cases who become negative following treatment should recuperate for 15 more days to prevent other illnesses too.

Preventive medicines are given through Punarjani scheme.

Amritham is for giving preventive medicines to those in quarantine. All government Ayurveda dispensaries and hospitals will provide this facility.

Online consultations

Niramaya is for online consultations with doctors and getting medicines from the nearest government institution.

Ward-level committees and volunteers will provide support to those in need under this scheme so that they do not venture out.

Arrangements for ensuring total health to check diseases is what Ayurveda institutions are making, the district Ayurveda COVID-19 response cell said.