Ayurmasks from Kudumbashree

After masks, designer masks, and face shields, the Kudumbashree mission is entering the Ayurmask arena.
The mission will manufacture the Ayurmasks in association with the State Ayush Department. Two Kudumbashree units—Manikanteswara and Vandana—under the city Corporation community development societies will take part.Besides a general awareness session, training in mask manufacture will also be given to them.
The Ayurmasks have been developed under the leadership of Government Ayurveda Medical College Assistant Professor S. Anand. The masks will be manufactured using natural substances. Extracts of Tulsi (holy basil) and turmeric will be mixed in water in specific quantities, reduced, and vapours released on to a mask made of handloom cloth. This is expected to bring in respiratory health benefits.
They are washable, and the benefits of the medicinal plants will not be lost for three months.
A team led by S. Anand will train the unit members at the Kudumbashree Snehitha gender help desk centre.
Kudumbashree aims to provide the quality masks at reasonable rates to the public. Kudumbashree began mask manufactures to check COVID-19 transmission in March. Nearly 400 units have produced 47 lakh masks till now.
